Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 394,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,375,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,402.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,402.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,736.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,572 shares of company stock worth $3,710,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

