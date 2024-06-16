Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Up 13.7% After Dividend Announcement

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.08). 2,197,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,128,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.80 ($2.71).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 24,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.02) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 13.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market cap of £621.75 million, a PE ratio of 3,457.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.