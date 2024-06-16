Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 67.3% in May

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Crimson Wine Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $5.82 on Friday. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

