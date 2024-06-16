Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 390,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 23.6% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

