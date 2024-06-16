Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.48. The company had a trading volume of 897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,398. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

