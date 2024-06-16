CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.83.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Shares of CYBR opened at $252.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -394.27 and a beta of 1.08. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
