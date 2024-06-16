Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares changing hands.

Delek Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Delek Group

(Get Free Report)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.