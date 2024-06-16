Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Shares of Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares changing hands.
Delek Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
