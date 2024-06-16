Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in May

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 1.1 %

DXLG opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,606 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXLG. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

