Dodge & Cox Buys 113,700 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 3,180.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

