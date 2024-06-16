Dodge & Cox Buys New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 33,575.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Veralto Trading Down 0.3 %

VLTO stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

