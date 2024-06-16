Dodge & Cox Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,980,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,785,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DD opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

