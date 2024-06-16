Dodge & Cox Has $1.18 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

