Dodge & Cox Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,702 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 38,398 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

