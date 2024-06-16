Dodge & Cox Has $40.82 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $40,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

