Dodge & Cox Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,291 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 48,506 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.25 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

