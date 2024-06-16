Dodge & Cox Reduces Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,786,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 2.22% of Liberty Global worth $163,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,752,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 1,195,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 914,844 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,537,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 102,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

