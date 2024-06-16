Dodge & Cox Sells 10,100 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in APA were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get APA alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.