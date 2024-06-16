Dodge & Cox Sells 50 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $205.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

