Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $90.86 on Friday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,361,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

