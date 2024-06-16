Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives $246.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.70.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL
Insider Transactions at Duolingo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DUOL stock opened at $199.14 on Thursday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.30 and a beta of 0.72.
Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duolingo
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.