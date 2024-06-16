Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives $246.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,998. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $199.14 on Thursday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

