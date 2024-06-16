Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in May

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $9.35 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.19.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

