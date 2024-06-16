eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. eCash has a total market cap of $731.64 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,591.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.00648787 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00042188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,716,185,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,716,173,423,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

