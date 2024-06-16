Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Envestnet

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,319,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Envestnet Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ENV opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.