Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $25.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:NVST opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.34. Envista has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 294,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Envista by 820.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 363,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,874,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

