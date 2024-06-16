EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $151.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

