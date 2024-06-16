EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Up 2.1%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 4,386,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 2,207,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.07.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

