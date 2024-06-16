Eric H. Woersching Sells 3,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLTR stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.43, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

