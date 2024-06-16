Eric H. Woersching Sells 3,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
PLTR stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.43, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
