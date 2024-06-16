Erste Group Bank Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Buy

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

BKNG stock opened at $3,859.10 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,587.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,667.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,571.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

