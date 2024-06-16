Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.61

Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and traded as low as $5.91. Everspin Technologies shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 98,263 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,852 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $100,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $136,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $100,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,139 shares of company stock valued at $265,023. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

