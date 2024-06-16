Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.46. Expensify has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 248,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $355,658.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,553,122.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $151,219.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 850,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,019 and sold 825,283 shares valued at $1,380,881. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

