Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,274.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,274.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,390.59 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $764.49 and a 1 year high of $1,451.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,238.62.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $40,820,358. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

