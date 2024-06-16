Fidji Simo Sells 2,500 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,992,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,372,071.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $113,551.24.

On Monday, April 29th, Fidji Simo sold 13,206 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $461,285.58.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $789,745.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $1,180,490,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $87,508,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $78,674,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $56,424,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

