Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FITBP opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

