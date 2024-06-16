Financial Contrast: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) versus Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -754.13% -151.51% -91.35% Envoy Medical N/A N/A -112.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Predictive Oncology and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.78 million 2.81 -$13.98 million ($3.65) -0.33 Envoy Medical $320,000.00 160.48 -$29.91 million N/A N/A

Predictive Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Predictive Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology



Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Envoy Medical



Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

