First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,133,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,861,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,610,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 94,725 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.