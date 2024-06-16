Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 332.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 207,346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

