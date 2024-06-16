Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,522 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

