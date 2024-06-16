Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Trading Down 12.1%

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.92). 12,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 183,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.05).

The stock has a market cap of £195.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,035.71 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

