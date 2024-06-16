Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.01

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 89917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTRE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Fortrea Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -17.24.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 4,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the period.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

See Also

