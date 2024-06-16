Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) versus American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Critical Review

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 37.44% 7.65% 3.97% American Tower 18.42% 18.45% 3.11%

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 146.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $250.61 million 8.95 $95.34 million $1.07 22.79 American Tower $11.14 billion 8.26 $1.48 billion $4.42 44.58

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Four Corners Property Trust and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Tower 0 2 8 1 2.91

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $220.91, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given American Tower’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats American Tower on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.