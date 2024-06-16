Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.71

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 186251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

