Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Up to $77.01

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.01, but opened at $79.59. Freedom shares last traded at $84.35, with a volume of 174,528 shares traded.

Freedom Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 110.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 37,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Freedom by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

