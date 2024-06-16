Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $43.41 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

