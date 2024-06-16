Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,680,180 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $175.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

