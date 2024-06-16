Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $94,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $249.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.60 and its 200-day moving average is $230.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $249.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.