Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $94,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $249.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.60 and its 200-day moving average is $230.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $249.47.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.