Garde Capital Inc. Sells 15,785 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,362,000 after acquiring an additional 59,682 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.