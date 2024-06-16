Garde Capital Inc. Sells 3,707 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 131.8% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.2% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 252,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

