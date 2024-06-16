Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.32

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 31040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

