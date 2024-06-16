Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Gold Fields has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

