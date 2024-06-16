Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 274,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 423,621 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.43.

GRND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at $115,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,694,533 shares of company stock worth $16,305,259. Corporate insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grindr by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

